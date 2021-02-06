Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
February 06, 2021 10:05 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 05, 2021
Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
President Joe Biden has introduced immigration reform legislation that would reverse many of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive measures. Ali Noorani, President and CEO of the National Immigration Forum and Lora Ries, Senior Research fellow in homeland security at the Heritage Foundation, spar over the merits over the merits of President Biden’s immigration reform proposal with host Carol Castiel.