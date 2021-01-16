Biden Administration - National Security/Foreign Policy Preview
January 16, 2021 05:05 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 15, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
Biden Administration - National Security/Foreign Policy Preview
This program will begin at 5:05 PM
This program has ended.
On this annual edition of Encounter, Georgetown University professors Anthony Arend and Mark Lagon react to President Donald Trump’s second impeachment and outline the national security and foreign policy priorities and challenges for the incoming Biden administration with host Carol Castiel.