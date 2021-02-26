Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy

February 26, 2021 06:05 PM
Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy
Lisa Curtis, former senior National Security Council official under the Trump administration, now director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), and Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at The Wilson Center, discuss with host Carol Castiel the current state of play in Afghanistan where the Biden administration may consider extending a May 2021 deadline for US troop withdrawal given continued violence from the Taliban, among other stabilizing measures in consultation with NATO allies.

Carol Castiel
Carol Castiel
