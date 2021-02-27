Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy

February 27, 2021 10:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 26, 2021 06:05 PM

Embed
Listen
Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy
This program will begin at 10:05 AM
This program has ended.

Lisa Curtis, former senior National Security Council official under the Trump administration, now director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), and Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at The Wilson Center, discuss with host Carol Castiel the current state of play in Afghanistan where the Biden administration may consider extending a May 2021 deadline for US troop withdrawal given continued violence from the Taliban, among other stabilizing measures in consultation with NATO allies.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy
Birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. In a report released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Special…
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:05 PM
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
In this image from video, senators vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 06:05 PM
East Africa Turmoil
FILE - Members of the militant group al Shabab listen to a Somalia government soldier after their surrender to the authorities in Mogadishu, Sept. 24, 2012.
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship…
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 06:05 PM
Domestic Terror Threat
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.