Biden Appoints Harris on Border Crisis
March 26, 2021 06:05 PM
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson and VOA White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara about the migrant crisis at the US southern border, prospects for gun safety legislation in the wake of another mass shooting, a rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans and the state of US-China relations.