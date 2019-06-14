US Politics

Biden Benefits From Democrats' Focus on Trump

June 14, 2019
The 2020 presidential election is still a ways off, but President Donald Trump appears to be setting his sights on Democratic presidential contender and current front-runner Joe Biden. Nearly two dozen other Democratic candidates are also targeting Biden, just weeks before the first monthly debates among the party's contenders. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone provides a status report on the 2020 presidential campaign from Washington.

