Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America

January 21, 2021 02:43 AM
Joe Biden was peacefully sworn in as America’s 46th president Wednesday. He took the oath outdoors, on a heavily guarded stage outside the US Capitol, where thousands of rioters had entered two weeks prior.  Due to the pandemic and strict security measures, attendance was severely limited. VOA's Carolyn Presutti was in the sparse crowd to hear their thoughts about the transfer of power.  
Camera: Adam Greenbaum

Carolyn Presutti
Carolyn Presutti
Former Vice President Joe Biden Sworn in as America’s 46th President
Inauguration of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
WHO: Equitable Vaccine Distribution at ‘Serious Risk’
As Schools Reopen in Nigeria, Experts Urge Caution
Trump Departs Washington Early, Cites His Accomplishments
