Biden Inauguration: Way Forward

January 24, 2021 12:30 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired January 22, 2021 06:05 PM

Against the backdrop of unprecedented security and coronavirus social distancing restrictions, Joseph R. Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Kamala D. Harris is the first woman and person of South Asian and African-American descent to be sworn in as Vice President. Frances E. Lee, Professor of Politics and Public affairs at Princeton University and Elaine Kamarck, Senior Fellow at the Governance Studies Program at the Brookings Institution, discuss the domestic and international ramifications of this transfer of power with host Carol Castiel.

