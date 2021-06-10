Biden lands in Europe

June 10, 2021 12:30 AM

Biden lands in Europe
U.S. President Joe Biden begins his first overseas trip in London; what are the expectations? Plus, who was behind a deadly attack in Afghanistan that killed at least 10 at an international charity clearing land mines? And, what countries are more likely to carry out state-sponsored cyber attacks?
 

