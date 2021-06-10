Biden lands in Europe
June 10, 2021 12:30 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired June 09, 2021 11:30 PM
Listen
Biden lands in Europe
This program will begin at 12:30 AM
This program has ended.
U.S. President Joe Biden begins his first overseas trip in London; what are the expectations? Plus, who was behind a deadly attack in Afghanistan that killed at least 10 at an international charity clearing land mines? And, what countries are more likely to carry out state-sponsored cyber attacks?