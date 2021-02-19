Biden Makes Promises During First Town Hall

Biden Makes Promises During First Town Hall
Issues in the News moderator Shayna Estulin discusses the wide-ranging political fallout from former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial and challenges facing President Joe Biden as he urges Congress to swiftly pass his comprehensive Covid relief package, and much more with panelists Jonathan Broder, Contributing Editor at Congressional Quarterly and Ashraf Khalil, Washington, D.C. Metro Reporter for the Associated Press.

