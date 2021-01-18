US Politics

With Biden Presidency Nearing, Many Americans Ready to Move On

January 18, 2021 08:52 AM
Americans are getting ready to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden after one of the nation’s most contentious elections and a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Mike O’Sullivan reports on the mood of the nation as the United States transitions into its next political phase.

Camera: Genia Dulot, Natasha Mozgovaya, Jose Pernalete

Mike O'Sullivan
By
Mike O'Sullivan
