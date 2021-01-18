As Biden Presidency Nears, Many Americans Ready to Move On
January 18, 2021 08:52 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Americans are getting ready to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden after one of the nation’s most contentious elections and a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Mike O’Sullivan reports on the mood of the nation as the United States transitions into its next political phase.
Camera: Genia Dulot, Natasha Mozgovaya, Jose Pernalete