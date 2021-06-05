Biden Presses Congress on Voting Bills
June 05, 2021 01:05 AM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired June 04, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
Biden Presses Congress on Voting Bills
This program will begin at 1:05 AM
This program has ended.
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with journalists Kimberly Adams, correspondent for Marketplace Kimberly Adams and Steve Redisch, VOA Executive Editor about President Joe Biden's commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and his plea to Congress for protection of voting rights, the significance of Vice-President Kamala Harris' upcoming trip to Guatemala and Mexico, Israel's agreement to form a new coalition government and other world developments.