Biden Pushes for More Government Spending
May 01, 2021 03:05 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired April 30, 2021 06:05 PM
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis discusses with Dan Raviv, columnist for Newsday and Steve Redisch, VOA executive editor the highlights of President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the latest on COVID-19 vaccines as infection rates and deaths surge in India, and the controversial new report by Human Rights Watch that accuses Israel of apartheid and persecution of Palestinians.