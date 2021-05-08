Biden Pushes New Vaccination Goal
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis discusses with VOA congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson and senior reporter for Marketplace, Nancy Marshall-Genzer, US President Joe Biden's new vaccination goal and push to pass his infrastructure package, the GOP's move to expel Congresswoman Liz Cheney from its leadership, Facebook's decision to uphold a ban on former President Donald Trump for another six months, and more.