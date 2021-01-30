USA

Biden Setting New Tone on Russia Policy, Experts Say 

January 30, 2021 02:36 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 64 MB
Original | 309 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Foreign policy experts are encouraged by U.S. President Joe Biden's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Biden did not shy away from contentious issues while seeking common ground by agreeing to extend a landmark nuclear arms deal.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine takes a look at what the call portends for the future of US-Russia relations. 

Camera:  Russian Service, Rafael Saakov, Ricardo Marquina Montañana 

Produced by:  Bronwyn Benito 

 

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 07:32 PM
Up to 3,000 Civilians Killed in Afghanistan in 2020 Despite Doha Peace Talks
Up to 3,000 Civilians Killed in Afghanistan in 2020 Despite Doha Peace Talks
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 04:50 PM
Muslim Advocacy Group Applauds Biden Policy on Travel Ban
Muslim Advocacy Group Applauds Biden Policy on Travel Ban
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 03:39 PM
Coping with Uncertainty    
Coping with Uncertainty (VOA Connect Ep 159)
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 03:39 PM
Lessons from Covid
Lessons from COVID
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 03:38 PM
Strand Bookstore  
Strand Bookstore