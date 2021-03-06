Biden Strikes Iran-Backed Militias

March 06, 2021 07:05 AM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired March 05, 2021 06:05 PM

Embed
Listen
Biden Strikes Iran-Backed Militias
This program will begin at 7:05 AM
This program has ended.

The Biden Administration ordered its first military strike on Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria. Ellen Laipson, professor and director of the Center for Security Policy Studies at George Mason University, and Randa Slim, Director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute, join Carol Castiel to discuss how these strikes could affect US-Iran nuclear talks, US-Iraq relations and US policy toward Syria.

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
Latest Episodes
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Strikes Iran-Backed Militias
FILE - A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken Sept. 23, 2014. These aircraft were part of a large coalition strike package that was the firs
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration US - Afghan Policy
Birds flyover the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. In a report released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Special…
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:05 PM
US Politics Update: Impeachment Trial Fallout
In this image from video, senators vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 06:05 PM
East Africa Turmoil
FILE - Members of the militant group al Shabab listen to a Somalia government soldier after their surrender to the authorities in Mogadishu, Sept. 24, 2012.
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 06:05 PM
Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship…