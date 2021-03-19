Biden Team Give US Help is Here Tour
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday with panelists Emily Tamkin, U.S. Editor for The New Statesman and Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor discuss President Joe Biden's "Help is Here Tour;" the surge of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border; the increase of hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID pandemic, as well as other national and international top news stories.