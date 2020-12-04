Biden Transition
December 04, 2020 06:05 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Veteran political analysts John Fortier, Director of Governance Studies at the Bipartisan Policy Center, and Jim Kessler, Senior Vice President for Policy at Third Way, discuss the latest issues on the US political landscape with host Carol Castiel including President-elect Joe Biden’s transition process, his cabinet nominees and continued efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn election results.