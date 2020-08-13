Biden VP Pick Harris Seen as Historic and Safe Choice
August 13, 2020 01:48 PM
As the first African American and South Asian woman on a major party ticket, California Senator Kamala Harris brings unprecedented diversity to the contest. VOA's Brian Padden reports that the senator and former state attorney general also brings ample experience in elected office, meeting 77-year-old presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s criteria that she be ready to serve as president, if the need arises.