Biden/Putin Meeting Ends With Some Agreements

June 18, 2021 06:05 PM
Issues in the News moderator Kim Lewis talks with Shayna Estulin, Political and Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Steve Redisch, VOA Executive Editor about highlights of the highly anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, President Biden's assurance to NATO members that they have the support of the US, the first-ever US national plan to combat domestic terrorism and much more.

