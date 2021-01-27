USA

Biden’s First Week as President: Reversals of Trump Policies Amid Talk of Unifying Country

January 27, 2021 09:35 PM
In his first full week in office, President Joe Biden has focused on reversing multiple Trump administration policies and unveiling plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the economy, immigration and climate change. Michelle Quinn reports on how the flurry of new policies and actions may be received by a deeply divided country.
Producer: Matt Dibble

Wed, 01/27/2021 - 10:08 PM
Biden’s Challenge: Navigating Filibuster and Reconciliation
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 10:05 PM
Blinken Cites Yemen, Russia, China Among Top Priorities
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 09:09 PM
The New Biden Administration
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 07:28 PM
Afghans Want Biden White House to Push for Cease-fire in Afghanistan
Wed, 01/27/2021 - 05:25 PM
As Britain Hits 100,000 COVID Deaths, Government Vows to ‘Learn Lessons’
