Immigration

Biden's Higher Refugee Cap Will Boost Resettlement in US - Eventually

February 17, 2021 06:44 PM
President Joe Biden's reversal of restrictive immigration policies implemented by the Trump administration includes welcoming more refugees to America, raising hopes for some of the world's most desperate people. But experts say it will take time to restore the U.S. refugee resettlement program, as we hear from VOA's Aline Barros.

Aline Barros
Aline Barros
Immigration Reporter for VOA News
