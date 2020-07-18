Biden’s Progressive Tilt Comes at a Cost

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s embrace of ambitious and increasingly expensive plans to revive the U.S. economy strives to bolster his support among progressives and blue-collar workers in key industrial battleground states. But, as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, Biden’s plans would also increase taxes and add trillions of dollars in government spending over the next decade, at a time when spending to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus is expected to increase the budget deficit to a record level of $3.7 trillion by the end of the year.

Produced by: Brian Padden