From Biodegradable Plastic-free Visors to Reusable Face Masks, Companies are Finding Sustainable Solutions Amid COVID-19
July 14, 2020 03:31 AM
Campaigners fear the coronavirus outbreak could adversely affect the world's environment because of an increase in single-use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). From biodegradable plastic-free visors to reusable face masks, a group of companies in the UK are finding sustainable solutions in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.