Black Americans in the U.S., the legacy of Chadwick Boseman & more: Shaka: Extra Time
September 01, 2020 12:30 PM
“I admire the Black Americans in the U.S. who have contributed so much to this country, they have incredible resilience,” says Shaka as he discusses with Paul Ndiho the elections in the United States. They discuss the virtual conventions of the Republican and Democratic parties and talk about the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.