Race in America

Black LIves Matter Activists Voice Cautious Optimism About Biden Presidency

January 28, 2021 04:54 PM
2020 saw a wave of protests in the U.S. denouncing police brutality and demanding social justice during the final year of the Trump administration. Esha Sarai spoke with activists, protesters and organizers across the country about the future of the movement with a Democrat in the White House.

Producer: Esha Sarai. Cameras: Natasha Mozgovaya, Esha Sarai. 

 
 
Esha Sarai
By
Esha Sarai
