Black Lives Matter and Africa - Straight Talk Africa

In this edition of Straight Talk Africa guest-host Vincent Makori examines how the protests in the United States are inspiring Africans to seek change. He is joined by: Lumumba Bandele, National Strategies and Partnerships Director of the Movement for Black Lives in New York City, Dr. Yetunde Odugbesan-Omede, Professor of Global Affairs and Political Science at Farmingdale State College in New York, Gareth Newham, Head of Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa and Irungu Houghton, Executive Director of Amnesty International Kenya.