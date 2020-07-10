Black Lives Matter Mural Appears in NYC’s Harlem
July 10, 2020 12:09 AM
A large mural dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement is being completed in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. The mural will become part of the famous 125th Street in the heart of the historically Africa-American district. There are plans for similar works of art celebrating racial justice to appear in each of NYC’s five boroughs. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Camera: Alexander Barash