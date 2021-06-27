USA

Blinken Heads to Rome Focusing on Syria and Defeating IS Terrorists

June 27, 2021 12:14 AM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 33 MB
1080p | 64 MB
Original | 80 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

After being warmly welcomed in France and Germany, Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Italy on Sunday to meet with top Italian leaders and the pope and to take part in ministerial level meetings on Syria and defeating Islamic State fighters and attending a G-20 meeting. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Paris.
Camera: Bronwyn Benito

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 05:31 PM
Pandemic Made Travel Difficult – So Where Do Newlyweds Go Now?
Pandemic Made Travel Difficult – So Where Do Newlyweds Go Now?
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 03:16 AM
Mounting US State Abortion Restrictions Propel Action from Supporters, Critics
Mounting US State Abortion Restrictions Propels Action from Supporters, Critics
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:37 PM
Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Jail for George Floyd’s Death
Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Jail for George Floyd’s Death
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:02 PM
VP Harris Visits the US-Mexico Border 
VP Harris Visits the US-Mexico Border
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 10:00 PM
Music, Art Classes Replace IS Indoctrination in Syrian City
Music, Art Classes Replace IS Indoctrination in Syrian City