Blinken Heads to Rome Focusing on Syria and Defeating IS Terrorists
June 27, 2021 12:14 AM
After being warmly welcomed in France and Germany, Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Italy on Sunday to meet with top Italian leaders and the pope and to take part in ministerial level meetings on Syria and defeating Islamic State fighters and attending a G-20 meeting. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Paris.
Camera: Bronwyn Benito