The Bold and the Brutal: South African Women Boxers Struggle for Recognition

In the decade since South Africa allowed women to become professional boxers, only a few dozen have. While the fighters donât lack talent, they struggle for opportunities and recognition -- and face intense pressure to quit. That struggle for workplace equality is the theme of this yearâs International Womenâs Day, which is marked by the hashtag #beboldforchange. VOAâs Anita Powell follows a 24-year-old South African boxer fighting for her place in the ring.