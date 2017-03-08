Africa

The Bold and the Brutal: South African Women Boxers Struggle for Recognition

March 8, 2017 02:32 AM
In the decade since South Africa allowed women to become professional boxers, only a few dozen have. While the fighters donât lack talent, they struggle for opportunities and recognition -- and face intense pressure to quit. That struggle for workplace equality is the theme of this yearâs International Womenâs Day, which is marked by the hashtag #beboldforchange. VOAâs Anita Powell follows a 24-year-old South African boxer fighting for her place in the ring.

