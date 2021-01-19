Border Crossings: 24kGoldn and Plain White T's

Rapper 24kGoldn, Landis Von Jones, dropped out of college in October 2019 to focus on his music. His debut album, “El Dorado” will be released in early 2021. The hit song "Mood," featuring Iann Dior, adds an eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Plain White T’s’ best-selling third album, “All That We Needed” was released in November of this year, this special 15th anniversary edition of "All That We Needed" is pressed on opaque red vinyl. The LP also features the debut recording of the band’s GRAMMY nominated, quadruple-platinum hit, “Hey There Delilah.”