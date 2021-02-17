Border Crossings:

Grammy-winning artist and long-time Music Health Alliance supporter, Rodney Crowell, has enlisted a number of his all-star friends, including Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal & The Milk Carton Kids, Ry Cooder, Elvis Costello, Ronnie Dunn, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Joe Henry, John Hiatt, Taj Mahal, Jeff Tweedy, Keith Urban and Lucinda Williams for “Songs From Quarantine,” a digital compilation of rarities available for only two weeks exclusively on Bandcamp until Feb. 19.