Border Crossings: Adam Ezra

The Adam Ezra Group has streamed more than 22,000 minutes, performed over 2,500 songs, and garnered nearly 13 million views with their daily livestream called The Gathering Series. “Switching To Whiskey” is the latest release part of Adam Ezra Group’s ambitious new recording series dubbed The Album Project which will see the band releasing 19 new singles over the next few years, trading in the traditional LP format for a steady flow of fresh material designed to keep their ever-expanding community active and engaged even beyond the pandemic.