Border Crossings: AJ Mitchell

Pop artist, AJ Mitchell has recently released a new single “Cameras On.” The song, AJ explains, is about the beginning of his career when he first arrived in Los Angeles to chase his dreams, and a toxic situation he found himself in while a member of the content collective Team 10 that “Once the cameras turned on, the dynamic changed. Everyone was all of a sudden like, ‘Oh, I love you’. When the cameras shut off, nobody talked to one another. Everybody was staring at a phone. I was young, so it was weird for me to understand. The only thing that saved me was music. Once again, it took me away—just like it did back in my hometown of Belleville, IL.” His debut album “Skyview” is scheduled to be released later this year.