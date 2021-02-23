Border Crossings: America
Almost 50 years ago, the Grammy Award-winning band “America” was formed by Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and Dan Peek (who departed the band in 1977 and passed away in 2011) after meeting as sons of U.S. Air Force personnel stationed in London. They released their self-titled debut album in 1971, which hit #1 in the U.S and featured the #1 Billboard pop hit “Horse With No Name.”