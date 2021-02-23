Border Crossings: Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb has long dreamed of a project that would bring him together with some of the artists he admires the most and that dream has become a reality with “GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1.” As co-founder and creative leader of the Brothers Gibb better known to the world as the Bee Gees — Barry with his brothers, Maurice and Robin, represent one of the most successful vocal groups in rock and roll history.