Border Crossings: Barry Gibb

February 23, 2021 01:33 PM
Barry Gibb has long dreamed of a project that would bring him together with some of the artists he admires the most and that dream has become a reality with “GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1.”  As co-founder and creative leader of the Brothers Gibb better known to the world as the Bee Gees Barry with his brothers, Maurice and Robin, represent one of the most successful vocal groups in rock and roll history.

