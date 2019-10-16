Border Crossings: Christina Holmes

Singer-Songwriter Christina Holmes released her third studio album, "The Beautiful Struggle," via her label, Cove House Records earlier this year. The 11-track album is her most personal, passionate, and powerful work to-date and debut at #13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. The album’s first single, “Everybody Knows” hints at her impressive musicality, looping vocals on top of djembe. Meanwhile, “Rise” pairs a bright guitar lean and organic percussion with her warm delivery.