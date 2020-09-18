Border Crossings: Drea Pizziconi

Drea Pizziconi premiered her song “Let Her Dance” with Grammy-nominated artist Maimouna Yussef and Dap-Kings Horns at CAMFED’s Anniversary Gala supporting female education in Africa. She is launching a new imitative called Girls First Finance (GFF). Her current single “This Land” premiered in the Jazz Times on the 4 of July, as a soulful reflection of injustice in America. Originally aired 10/9/19.