Border Crossings: Exile

November 09, 2020 09:57 AM
The band “Exile” has topped both the pop and country charts during their 55 year-long career. Their most successful hit, “Kiss You All Over” spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s pop chart in 1978 but in the early 80’s the band started to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts they have had ten No. 1 singles.