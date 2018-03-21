Border Crossings: Idan Raichel

March 21, 2018 11:30 AM
Israeli singer-songwriter and a musician, Idan Rachel sat down with Border Crossings host Larry London to talk and perform songs from his latest project. The Idan Rachel Project is a collaboration of over 95 musicians of diverse cultural backgrounds. Idan is the musical ambassador of the project representing a hopeful world in which artistic collaboration breaks down barriers between people of different backgrounds and beliefs.

