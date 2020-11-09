Border Crossings: Justin Trawick and Lauren LeMunyan

November 09, 2020
Border Crossings: Justin Trawick and Lauren LeMunyan
Americana singer/songwriter and viral sensation Justin Trawick and his girlfired Lauren LeMunyan bring socially distanced shows to backyards with "An evening with us." The show is a mix of songs and banter that provides a sense of togetherness for fans are sheltering in place during the COV-19 pandemic.

