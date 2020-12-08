Border Crossings: Mary Lambert

December 08, 2020
Border Crossings: Mary lambert
Grammy-nominated Mary Lambert, voice of Macklemore's triple-platinum "Same Love", has released a holiday EP, “Happy Holigays” with classic favorites like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and brilliant originals, like the single, “Seasonal Depression”, an honest and hopeful self-care anthem about taking your meds, keeping your head up, and finding light in the darkness. 

