Border Crossings: Ron Bultongez

June 25, 2019 09:56 AM
Embed
Listen
Border Crossings: Ron Bultongez
Border Crossings: Ron Bultongez audio player.

Singer-songwriter Ron Bultongez is living the American Dream from growing up in the Democratic Republic of Congo to being named the “Hometown Hero” of Plano, TX to becoming a Top 24 Finalist on American Idol 2018, where he left Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in awe of his voice. Ron’s dreams have taken him far. His journey, depth, and spirit are evident in his smooth yet raspy vocals and his bluesy, soulful songwriting.

Latest Episodes
July 18, 2019
Border Crossings: Juice
Border Crossings: Juice
July 09, 2019
Border Crossings: Angelica Hale
Border Crossings: Angelica Hale
July 09, 2019
Border Crossings: Deana Martin
Border Crossings: Deana Martin
July 09, 2019
Border Crossings: Louis Atlas
Border Crossings: Louis Atlas
July 09, 2019
Border Crossings: UB40 Robin Campbell
Border Crossings: Robin Campbell