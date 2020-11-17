Border Crossings: Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington
November 17, 2020 02:02 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Zac Brown Band's co-songwriter Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington of All Get Out have put together a very special song called "Love Wins." The song stemmed from a conversation surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and is all about leading with love in these crazy times. Their hope is that the song will inspire positive conversations that promote change.