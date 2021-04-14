Border Crossings: Zara Larsson

Pop Star Zara Larsson recently released her third studio album “Poster Girl.” ‘Poster Girl’, Zara Larsson is that new kind of pop star. At just 23 years old, the Stockholm-based sensation has already been nominated for 4 BRIT Awards, racked up over 6 million followers on Instagram, and showcased her sixth sense for hit melodies with a series of chart anthems – ‘Lush Life’, ‘Never Forget You’, ‘I Would Like’, ‘Symphony’ and ‘Ruin My Life’ to name but a few.