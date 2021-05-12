Border Crossings: Zoe Wees
May 12, 2021 11:27 AM
Zoe Wees will release her debut EP, “Golden Wings,” on May 21 that includes her first two singles, “Control” and “Girls Like Us” – which combined are closing in on half a billion global streams. “Control” tells the story of her struggle with rolandic childhood epilepsy, a traumatic, isolating condition that can cause severe seizures and “Girls Like Us” as “a vulnerable pop anthem that pushed for togetherness and solidarity to girls around the world.”