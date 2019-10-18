Botswana Braces for High Stakes Election Later This Month
Election fever is mounting in Botswana as voters prepare to go to the polls Oct. 23. Former President Ian Khama has formed a breakaway party to seek the presidency because of policy differences with his handpicked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi. And an opposition coalition also is campaigning to form a new government. From Gaborone, Botswana, Mqondisi Dube has more.