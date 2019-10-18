Africa

Botswana Braces for High Stakes Election Later This Month

October 18, 2019 02:31 AM
Botswana Braces for High Stakes Election Later This Month video player.
Embed
Link

Election fever is mounting in Botswana as voters prepare to go to the polls Oct. 23.  Former President Ian Khama has formed a breakaway party to seek the presidency because of policy differences with his handpicked successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi. And an opposition coalition also is campaigning to form a new government. From Gaborone, Botswana, Mqondisi Dube has more.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Mqondisi Dube
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 03:22
Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds
Albuquerque Balloon Festival Draws Massive Crowds
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 03:06
Tensions Running High in Washington Over Impeachment and Syria
Tensions Running High in Washington Over Impeachment and Syria
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:53
California Power Companies Race to Upgrade Systems
California Power Companies Race to Upgrade Systems
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:39
Powerful, Respected US Congressman at Center of Impeachment Inquiry Dies
Powerful, Respected US Congressman at Center of Impeachment Inquiry Dies
Fri, 10/18/2019 - 02:10
Pence: Turkey Agreed to a 5-Day Cease-fire in Syria
Pence: Turkey Agreed to a 5-Day Cease-fire in Syria