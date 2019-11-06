Botswana's Historians, Archaeologists Cautious on Study Claiming Human Origins
A study in the journal Nature tracing the origins of modern human life to Botswana has drawn mixed reviews from experts in the Southern African nation. The study, based on genetics, points to human life emerging around an ancient, massive lake in northern Botswana. But some archaeologists question the study's findings. Mqondisi Dube reports from the Makgadikgadi Basin, Botswana.