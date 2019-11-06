Science & Health

Botswana's Historians, Archaeologists Cautious on Study Claiming Human Origins

November 6, 2019 05:05 PM
Botswana's Historians, Archaeologists Cautious on Study Claiming Human Origins video player.
Embed
Link

A study in the journal Nature tracing the origins of modern human life to Botswana has drawn mixed reviews from experts in the Southern African nation. The study, based on genetics, points to human life emerging around an ancient, massive lake in northern Botswana. But some archaeologists question the study's findings. Mqondisi Dube reports from the Makgadikgadi Basin, Botswana.

Default Author Profile
Written By
Mqondisi Dube
Latest Episodes
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 17:37
Study Links Measles to 'Immune Amnesia'
Study Links Measles to 'Immune Amnesia'
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 15:32
Doctors Warn of Pollution's Impact on Health in New Delhi
Doctors Warn of Pollution's Impact on Health in New Delhi
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 13:11
What Does 'Quid Pro Quo' Mean?
Explainer Quid Pro Quo
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 11:18
President Trump's Childhood Home in New York City Is on the Market
President Trump's Childhood Home in New York City Is on the Market
Wed, 11/06/2019 - 08:00
30 Years After Berlin Wall Collapse, Politics of East and West Still Echo in Germany
Germany's Far Right Adopts a Slogan From the 1989 Berlin Wall Collapse